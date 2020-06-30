A stop work order was posted Tuesday at a property on Green Mountain Road where an apparent recycling operation has sparked health concerns.
“Refuse site may be cross-contaminated with asbestos-containing materials,” states the handwritten order from a WorkSafeBC officer.
“All areas with parts of demolished buildings must not be accessed or disturbed.”
The site is part of the Penticton Indian Reserve, but belongs to locatee owner Adam Eneas, who got stuck with a massive trash pile last year when the waste-collection company that was leasing the property went bankrupt.
Eneas didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday, but the head of an engineering firm that has volunteered to help him believes there is no need for concern.
“It seems WorkSafeBC has been set off by the information alarming them of the site potentially having asbestos, which isn’t supported by any information we are aware of,” Ecora Engineering president Kelly Sherman said in one of two emails to The Herald on Tuesday.
“We will further assess this and provide the needed information to enable WorkSafeBC to rest assured that the health and safety of those involved are paramount. There is currently no activity on the site so WorkSafeBC’s choice to stop work has no impact - except for stopping one engineer tech from doing a diligence check today.”
Sherman said he believes the waste material is “low risk” because there are strict safety regulations in place at the local and provincial levels.
“Demolition works that generated the material require municipal permits that are only issued after hazardous building material assessments and any necessary abatement are completed. Further, local demolition contractors are required to conduct those assessments under WorkSafeBC rules. The presence of hazardous materials in the demolition waste is not expected,” said Sherman.
“Even given the low risk, our recommendations have always been for all reasonable precautions to be taken, which in this stage of the work include wetting the waste as to prevent airborne dust being generated from the pile material.”
Ecora first jumped into the fray Saturday, when it issued a statement explaining it had volunteered the time of its staff, whose wages were being partially covered by the federal COVID-19 wage subsidy, to come up with a way to benefit the entire community by helping Eneas deal waste pile.
A draft version of the four-page plan, dated May 22, calls for the material, which the company believes to consist primarily of construction and demolition waste, to be spread out and sorted into eight different types of recyclables that can be hauled away.
Ecora recommends treated wood products, asbestos-containing materials, household trash and non-recyclable hazardous waste be sent to a landfill. All that’s then expected to remain on site for “composting” is untreated lumber, weathered cardboard and paper, and non-chlorinated plastics.
“On completion, the compost area will be covered, graded and landscaped as to tie in correctly with the development plan” for the property,” the Ecora document states.
Sherman said he understands Eneas has been in discussions with the PIB since Friday, when the band issued a statement that warned council had approved a cease-and-desist letter against Eneas.
The PIB did not respond to a follow-up request for comment Tuesday.
As a locatee owner, Eneas holds a certificate of possession over the land that allows him to use and occupy it. But despite the existence of the certificate, which was approved by a past PIB council, legal title to the land remains with the Crown.
Sherman said Ecora follows three core values – environment, community and relationships – so it’s not unusual for the company to volunteer on environmental projects, such as creekside cleanups and community gardens.
“The garbage pile was a unique situation as there is a large problem that affects the community and it would be great to can get momentum towards a solution,” said Sherman.
“We hope that this can get momentum, and groups can engage in addressing various components of the plan. Whether this is government funding, waived tipping fees, people support, etc. If the parties align and chose to be part of the solution, there is a much-reduced burden on all.”