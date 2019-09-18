Parents may need to begin paying to make the wheels on school buses go round and round.
School District 67 facilities director Doug Gorcak said Tuesday that 49% of last year’s 1,193 registered students were courtesy riders taking buses while living within walking limits to their catchment area schools and therefore weren’t technically entitled to a ride.
It’s a pricey problem the district has been enabling by not enforcing its own rules.
As a result, the school board is now planning public consultation meetings this fall to explore the possibility of charging students for an annual bus pass.
Currently, Central Okanagan is the only school district in the valley that charges for busing, about $250 per student.
The board, Gorcak explained, would ultimately need to decide whether or not it charges all students annually or just courtesy riders and how much.
Walking limits in the district are set at four kilometres for kindergarten to Grade 3 students, and 4.8 km for Grades 4 to 12 students.
Gorcak said consideration has been given to lowering walking limits to a more reasonable number in order to be on par with other school districts, but doing so would also make more kids eligible to ride, putting pressure on the transportation budget.
The district has budgeted $900,000 this year for 12 bus routes.
Superintendent Wendy Hyer noted parents, not the district, are responsible for getting their kids to school.
“The reality is, we don’t have the budget to give everybody a ride to school if they’re in walking distance,” said Hyer.
