Christmas will be in full swing this weekend with two local craft fairs happening in Penticton.
Yuletide at the Lakeside Christmas Market is back for its third year at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and organizer Erin Moore said the event has grown bigger and bigger each year.
“We have 75 vendors who have handcrafted and made all their (wares) that they’re going to be selling,” she said. “There’ll be some wonderful gifts for under the tree this year.”
In fact, the market has grown so much it’ll be taking over the new East Ballroom at the Lakeside, as well as the West Ballroom.
“It’s about 30,000 square feet of vendors,” Moore said. “It’ll be unique as there’s no commercial aspect to it. It’s kind of fun having a room full of artists.”
Moore explained the market is more of a “community event,” featuring family friendly activities such as pony rides outside on the beach.
Local entertainment will include bell ringers, choirs and even a visit from Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus who will be mingling with guests from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
Moore spent the summer hand-picking local vendors to ensure the market will have a variety of handcrafted fairs.
“We wanted to do something during the holiday season that was community minded” she said. “This really fits the bill … and showcases local groups. There’s just lots of layers to it rather than just a shopping experience.”
A baker, chocolatier and other food vendors will be on site with festive eats.
Admission is $2 and children under 12 are free. The market runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Parking at the Lakeside will be free all weekend for the market.
Just down the road, the annual Artisan’s Christmas Craft Fair will kick off Saturday at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.
Admission is $4, and children under 14 are free. The market runs 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.