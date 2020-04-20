In a bid to keep residents active, the city’s recreation department has developed a new webpage with links to suggested fitness activities for people of all ages, along with a weekly blog written by staff.
Recreation facilities were among the first public buildings to close as a result of the pandemic, prompting city staff to tap online programs to help keep people moving.
“We want the community to know what we are still available and here to support access to recreation and wellness opportunities during COVID-19,” recreation business supervisor Kelsey Johnson said in a press release.