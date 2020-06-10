The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen received the following calls:
Tuesday
7:36 a.m. MacCleave Avenue, Penticton, Alarm.
8:09 a.m. Fairview Road, Penticton. Structure fire.
10:35 a.m. Green Avenue, Penticton. Public service.
11:12 a.m. Martin Street, Penticton. First medical response.
11:21 a.m. Gulch Road, Naramata. Car fire.
1:47 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
1:55 p.m. Lakeshore Drive, Penticton. First medical response.
2:52 p.m. Forsyth Place, Penticton. Gas leak.
3:06 p.m. Skaha Lake Road, PIB. Alarm.
4:41 p.m. Eckhardt Avenue, Penticton. Burning complaint.
11:19 p.m. Highway 97, Penticton. Motor-vehicle incident.
Wednesday
12:04 a.m. Abbott Street, Penticton. Assist other agency.