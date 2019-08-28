Witness credibility will be a key issue in the case against a man accused in a shooting incident earlier this month in Summerland, a judge heard Wednesday.
Devon Shaun Forsyth, 30, is accused of four offences related to events on Aug. 3: discharging a firearm with intent to wound, recklessly discharging a firearm, pointing a firearm and unlawfully possessing a firearm.
He was released on bail following a hearing Wednesday in provincial court in Penticton. Terms of his release require Forsyth to live with his mother in Prince George and abide by a 24-hour curfew except to work or receive medical attention. He is also banned from returning to Penticton or Summerland except to attend court.
According to police reports – the veracity of which have not yet been tested in court – numerous people in the area of 12610 Giant’s Head Rd. called police just before 4 p.m. on the day in question to report hearing shots fired.
Officers arrived at the residence and were flagged down by two men, who said Forsyth fired a shotgun once at the door of a basement suite in the home, and then twice more in the direction of the home as Forsyth left in the passenger seat of a car.
One of the men showed officers a fresh wound on one of his shoulders, approximately 10 centimetres long and five centimetres wide, which he claimed was caused by shotgun pellets.
Officers were also told Forsyth arrived at the scene to confront a third man, who lives in the basement suite, about a stolen vehicle.
Forsyth was arrested about 45 minutes later in a vehicle on Highway 97 near the Summerland Motel. Police allegedly found two spent shotgun shells in the back seat of the vehicle, but no shotgun. Forsyth told police he had been at a friend’s house that afternoon and denied being at the shooting scene.
Police swabbed Forsyth’s hands and face for gunshot residue, but the lab results weren’t available Wednesday.
Crown counsel Michael Stephenson acknowledged all of the witnesses are known to police and their credibility could be a factor at trial, but pointed to Forsyth’s lengthy criminal record – which includes 12 convictions for driving while prohibited and seven bail breaches – plus the residential setting of the incident in urging the judge to deny bail.
Defence counsel Michael Patterson admitted his client carries a “totally unenviable” criminal record, but countered that no criminal offence automatically disqualifies a person from getting bail.
He also pointed at discrepancies in witness accounts as further evidence of weakness in the case against his client: Witnesses from the neighbourhood who called 911 variously reported seeing two gunman, a machine gun and a handgun, plus hearing as many as six shots.
Judge Monica McParland agreed with Patterson the case against Forsyth at this point doesn’t seem strong, and cited it as a primary reason in releasing Forsyth.
“It may well be that as the lab results come in the Crown’s case becomes more compelling… but I am to look at the strength of the Crown’s case at this point,” said McParland.
“On the face of it, there will be a credibility issue raised given the people at the residence are known to police.”
Forsyth has yet to enter pleas and his case is due back in court Sept. 9.
