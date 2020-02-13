Oliver police arrest man in shots-fired complaint
Shots were fired outside an Oliver pub last weekend, police revealed in a press release Wednesday.
Mounties say the incident happened at an unnamed establishment on Main Street around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, but it wasn’t reported until the following morning.
“Witnesses advise they observed a man inside the pub who had been showing other patrons a handgun,” Sgt. Jason Bayda said in a press release.
“Shortly after the man departed, five to six shots were heard in the parking lot and the same man was witnessed to be randomly shooting the gun into the air. Bullet casings were later located on the ground.”
The alleged gunman, a 50-year-old resident of Oliver, was arrested Tuesday and is facing multiple charges. Officers also seized a gun from him.
“The members of the Oliver RCMP detachment worked diligently to quickly identify the man, arrest him and seize the firearm,” said Bayda.
“Their quick efforts enabled them to remove this firearm from the man and take it off the streets.”
