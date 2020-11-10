Summerland Council granted rezoning for the Summerland Motel in Trout Creek, now allowing for 27 guest rooms to be converted to long-term rental units.
Following a one-hour public hearing, Monday, council voted 5-2 in favour of the zoning amendment for the property located on Tait Street.
One existing building on the northern lot bordering Tait Street and Highway 97 will be retained as motel rooms, while two buildings on the southern lot will be turned into five one-bedroom apartments and 22 studio units.
The studio units would rent for between $900 and $950 monthly and the one-bedroom units for about $1,250 monthly. The units will be marketed for “adults only.”
Motel owner John Lathey said COVID-19 has crippled the tourism industry forcing him and his family to think outside the box.
Lathey said affordable units are more appealing to the overall aesthetics of Summerland compared with a boarded-up motel at the southern entrance to town.
“What we are planning to do is something the community needs,” Lathey said. “It would be a benefit to the community as a whole, while protecting our business and having no impact on the surrounding neighbourhood.”
Lathey said he’s been a good corporate citizen for the past 17 years, noting his $100,000 investment in the sewer system which directly benefited property values of Trout Creek residents.
About a dozen speakers addressed concerns during the public hearing, all in opposition. Trout Creek was described as a “unique neighbourhood” and residents feared the potential for an upswing in crime and lowering of property values.
Council did receive a handful of letters in support of the application.
“I have respect for the concerns in the area, but the whole housing diversity has been an issue for a long time,” Coun. Marty Van Alphen said, referencing the amenities in Trout Creek which includes an elementary school.
“We’re in dire straits for these types of accommodations. This is an opportunity to meet other people’s needs in our community. “
Van Alphen said he hopes consideration will be given to single parents with one child.
Addressing concerns of potential crime, Coun. Doug Holmes said he believes long-term rentals — requiring a lease to be signed and background check provided — will lessen the chances of crime. All residents will require a key to gain access to the property.
Holmes said he’d prefer if the buildings were located closer to services in the downtown core noting that if this was a new building, council would likely deny the application.
The application was recommended by staff.
Voting in favour were Mayor Toni Boot and Couns. Holmes, Van Alphen, Richard Barkwill and Doug Paton. Couns. Erin Trainer and Erin Carlson were opposed.