TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
• Penticton City Council meets virtually, sessions begin at 1 and 6 p.m., to view the meeting live, visit: penticton.ca
• Celebrating 50 years of the Penticton Tuneagers choir, on display at the Penticton Museum, Tuesdays through Saturdays, noon - 4 p.m.
• The Summerland Ornamental Gardens fall plant sale, Sept. 9-19, an online sale, visit: summerlandgardens.org to see the plant list and orders can be placed by email.
• “Willie Four Milli’s Rhythmic Doodle Art,” online exhibition by Will Hoffman, featuring digital works, visit: pentictonartscouncil.com
• Landmark Cinemas presents new releases: “Tenent,” (PG, 151 minutes); “The New Mutants,’ (14-A, 94 minutes); “Unhinged,” (14-A, 90 minutes); “Spongebob Movie: Sponge on the Run,” (G, 90 minutes); “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” (PG); “After We Collided,” (14-A); “The Broken Heart Gallery” (PG). For showtimes and tickets: landmarkcinemas.com
• The historic Oliver Theatre is offering private screenings of your favourite movies for up to 47 people, $10 per person, includes small popcorn and drink, minimum cost of $100, bring your own DVD to book email: theoliverhteatre@gmail.com
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16
• Fish and chips with Cindy, every Wednesday at Fraternal Order of Eagles, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18
• Out and About walking program for local seniors, taking all COVID safety precautions, 10:30 - 11:30 a.m., followed by coffee, register by email at: info@seniorswellnesssociety.com or by phone at: 250-487-7455, presented by Seniors Wellness Centre
• Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 257 Brunswick Street, fish and chips, 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
• Electric bike rentals, Pedego Electric Bikes, 37 Backstreet Blvd. (behind Dragon’s Den), prices range from $50-$60 for two hours; $65-$75 for three hours, reservations recommended, call 250-770-0576
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 19
• Jeff Piattelli performs at Summerland Estate Winery, 1 p.m.
• Penticton Farmers Market, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m., safe-social distancing, 100 block of Main Street, enter at Main Street and Lakeshore Drive (expect line-ups)
• Fraternal Order of Eagles, burgers and fries, noon- 4 p.m.
• Meat draw at Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 40, 2 p.m.
• Elks Lodge meat draw, 4 p.m.
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20
• Countlessa performs at the Cannery Brewing Co., background music, 3-5 p.m.
• Survivorship Dragon Boat Team Market runs every Sunday weather permitting. 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. on the corner of Skaha Lake Rd. and Yorkton Ave. Money raised is used for the teams’ activities and breast cancer awareness and support.
• Summerland Sunday Farmers & Crafters Market, Summerland Arena parking lot, 8820 Jubilee Road, 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., family friendly, featuring 30-40 vendors with safe social distancing
• Meat draw at Elks Lodge, 1 p.m.
• BC-SPCA flea market, outdoors in front of Penticton Wholesale Club, 7 a.m. - 2 p.m.
