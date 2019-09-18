City councillors will put in their requests for the 2020 budget as soon as next month.
Key dates in a new budgeting process were outlined at Tuesday’s council meeting by chief financial officer Jim Bauer.
He said the new process will see councillors asked to file budget-related notices of motion at the Oct. 1 meeting, with votes to take place Oct. 15.
In the past, councillors would hold off on individual requests until intensive budget deliberations got underway.
Other key dates are Nov. 28, when the proposed 2020 budget is expected to be released publicly, followed the next week by public consultation.
Council’s deliberations are set to run Dec. 10-12.
The budget itself is expected to be approved in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.