Valerie Inglis and her dog Nixon, a Frenchie bulldog are winners of The Herald’s Cutest Pet contest, as chosen by online voting. The $1,000 package included a Slackwater giftcard, a dog pedicure from Scarlett Barber Realtor from Remax, a one-hour photo shoot with a furry friend from Douglas Drouin Photography, a doggy basket filled of treats and toys from Bosleys, a gift card for window cleaning by Pane Management Windows and a K-9 Clean gift package. Presenting the prize is Herald sales representative Shayda John.
Most Popular
Articles
- Widening of river channel could quicken Okanagan Lake drainage
- Grocery store opens downtown
- New general manager at the Lakeside Resort
- YYF: Use it or lose it
- EDITORIAL: Hockey won't miss Mitchell Miller
- Rising virus stats frightening
- Downtown pharmacist suspended by College
- Milton file moving at a snail's pace
- The second wave: more widespread, less lethal
- Another Okanagan COVID outbreak
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 14
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 19
-
Nov 20
-
Nov 22
Latest News
- RDOS appointments
- Two men fined after hunting in residential area in Osoyoos
- Okanagan man, driving an alleged stolen pick-up, dies in crash
- Former RCMP officer testifies of 'tangible tension' between gaming enforcement teams
- The latest numbers on COVID-19 in Canada for Friday, Nov. 6, 2020
- Biden on cusp of presidency after gains in Pennsylvania