Valerie Inglis and her dog Nixon, a Frenchie bulldog are winners of The Herald’s Cutest Pet contest, as chosen by online voting. The $1,000 package included a Slackwater giftcard, a dog pedicure from Scarlett Barber Realtor from Remax, a one-hour photo shoot with a furry friend from Douglas Drouin Photography, a doggy basket filled of treats and toys from Bosleys, a gift card for window cleaning by Pane Management Windows and a K-9 Clean gift package. Presenting the prize is Herald sales representative Shayda John.

