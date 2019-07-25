Boaters were asked to stay off the north end of Osoyoos Lake on Thursday to give water bombers the space they needed to fill up to battle the nearby Richter Mountain wildfire.
The blaze about 14 kilometres southeast of Cawston is believed to have been sparked by lightning Wednesday, and had grown to 60 hectares as of Thursday afternoon.
The B.C. Wildfire Service had 44 personnel on the ground, in addition to planes and a helicopter in the sky. No evacuation orders or alerts have been issued.
