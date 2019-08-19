Walmart is the latest retailer that will deliver groceries to your home in Kelowna.
Save-On Foods was the first when it introduced its online shopping app and home-delivery service in Kelowna and Vernon in November 2017.
Walmart has what it calls a Supercentre in Kelowna, which has a full department store and a full grocery store side-by-side at Highway 97 and Banks Road.
It promises delivery in as fast as an hour.
It’s part of Walmart’s partnership with Instacart and a national expansion to offer on-demand delivery services from nearly 200 of its Supercentres across Canada.
Walmart has almost 400 stores nationwide, but about half of them don’t have the adjacent grocery store that would make them a Supercentre.
Walmart tested the home-delivery system from 17 Supercentres in Toronto and Winnipeg earlier this year.
This latest roll-out will see delivery through Instacart available from 31 stores in B.C., including Kelowna.
To start having groceries show up at your front door, customers have to download the Instacart app or register at Instacart.ca.
Or customers can order via Walmart.ca.
Shoppers make their selections digitally and an Instacart personal shopper hits the floor at Walmart to fill the order.
Walmart’s selection runs the all-groceries gamut from dry goods and fresh fruits, vegetables, meats and seafood to anything frozen, dairy, baked goods, deli, health and beauty products, household supplies, pet food, baby food, diapers and more.
Your order will be delivered to your door in as fast as an hour or at a time that’s convenient for you.
You can order as far as five days in advance.
Or you can select through the app or online and your grocery order will be ready for you to pick up at the store when you’re ready.
“Canadian families are busy,” said Walmart Canada CEO Lee Tappenden. “By introducing more online shopping options at Walmart, we’re helping make life easier and more convenient for them.”
For a limited time, first-time customers of Walmart Canada and Instacart can enter the code WMTCOAST2COAST at checkout for $10 off their first order of $35 or more.
Walmart Canada serves 1.2 million customers each day and Walmart.ca is visited by more than 750,000 customers daily.
