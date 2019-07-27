A driver is alleged to have fled the scene after reportedly crashing a large cargo truck into the front of the Shoreline Motel, hitting a guest’s vehicle in the process.
An employee, who wished to remain anonymous, confirmed the incident had happened around 11 a.m. Saturday morning.
“He hit a car, damaged the edge of the building and he ran,” they said. “Because he was impaired.”
The employee said the original story circulating was the truck was stolen and contained multiple stolen items, but they later discovered the van was actually owned by an unknown winery and was being driven by an impaired employee.
“The (guest’s) vehicle was trying to drive out,” they explained. “It all happened (at the front). Then the guy just ran.”
The employee said the passenger side of the guest's vehicle was severely damaged and they believe it will most likely be a write-off.
It's unknown if there was a passenger in the vehicle at the time, and if the occupant(s) of the vehicle are OK.
An estimated $10,000 bike was in the back and multiple guitars, as well as other random items, the employee said.
The bike is now missing, they said, and hopes it was picked up by the owner and not stolen.
The employee said they did not witness or hear the incident happen due to it being a busy time of day, but said that several people chased the driver.
They could not confirm if the driver was caught, but said police had come to the scene and left.
“The police are long gone, I believe the car is probably either in here or they’ve taken it for an estimate, but it’s a Saturday,” the employee said.
The truck is currently parked at the motel, and the employee is unsure of what will happen to it, but did say the winery is aware of what has happened and where the truck is.
The Herald has reached out to RCMP for comment and will update when more information is known.
