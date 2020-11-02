A high-profile case involving a Washington attorney has been delayed due to the closure of the Canada/U.S. border.
Shawn Jensen faces multiple charges related to his alleged smuggling of a rifle and handgun into Canada at the Osoyoos border in October 2018.
Jensen’s trial was to begin Nov. 17 in Penticton, but his lawyer Wayne Jenson (no relation) appeared before Justice Andrew Tam, Monday, requesting a delay.
Jenson noted the border is closed until at least Nov. 21 to non-essential travel. Although a court appearance is considered an exception, it would require his client to quarantine for 14 days upon arriving in Canada.
The trial, expected to last four days, has been rescheduled until Feb. 16, 2021.