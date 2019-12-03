Nearly six times as many people applied to rent homes than were available in a new affordable housing complex that opened Nov. 1 on Nanaimo Avenue, council heard Tuesday.
Tanya Behardien, executive director of OneSky Community Resources, the local non-profit chosen to operate The Rise, said 325 applications were received for the 56 units.
Rents range from $600 to $1,400 and are based on occupants’ income.
The land under the building was provided at no cost by the City of Penticton, which was asked Tuesday to identify other plots of publicly owned land that could be used for similar projects to take advantage of grant money available for affordable housing from senior levels of government.
Following the presentation, Mayor John Vassilaki made a motion for staff to compile a list of possible housing sites, and encouraged future projects to focus on young families.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.