The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen received the following calls:
Monday
12:05 p.m. Vanderlinde Drive, Keremeos. Alarm.
12:14 p.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Alarm.
1:50 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.
4:02 p.m. Walnut Crescent, Okanagan Falls. Assist other agency.
5:23 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.
7:14 p.m. Jonathan Drive, Penticton. Burning complaint.
7:21 p.m. Daly Drive, Keremeos. Burning complaint.
8:10 p.m. Jermyn Avenue, Assist other agency.
9:41 p.m. Three Mile Road, Penticton. Burning complaint.
Tuesday
6:36 a.m. Cedar Creek Road, Princeton. Smoke.