The fire dispatch centre for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen received the following calls:

Monday

12:05 p.m. Vanderlinde Drive, Keremeos. Alarm.

12:14 p.m. Highway 97, Oliver. Alarm.

1:50 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.

4:02 p.m. Walnut Crescent, Okanagan Falls. Assist other agency.

5:23 p.m. Main Street, Penticton. Alarm.

7:14 p.m. Jonathan Drive, Penticton. Burning complaint.

7:21 p.m. Daly Drive, Keremeos. Burning complaint.

8:10 p.m. Jermyn Avenue, Assist other agency.

9:41 p.m. Three Mile Road, Penticton. Burning complaint.

Tuesday

6:36 a.m. Cedar Creek Road, Princeton. Smoke.