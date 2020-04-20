Put on your most comfortable clothing for a special nationwide gala next month.
JCI Penticton will be hosting locally on May 2 with its Stay At Home Gala presented by Total Restoration.
“The virtual gala will join thousands of Canadians across the country, and will host all the familiar elements of a gala: optional dinner (take-out or delivered to your door), game-changing speakers, entertainment and much more,” organizers said in a press release Monday.
Local guest speakers, musicians and restaurants are still being lined up to take part
“Tickets” to access the live videostream start at $25. For more information, visit www.trellis.org/stay-at-home-gala-penticton