Fear of the coronavirus has resulted in the abrupt cancellation of a school trip to Europe involving students from Summerland Secondary School.
Okanagan Skaha trustees voted unanimously at Monday’s meeting to cancel a 12-day field trip during the spring break.
"Friday afternoon, we received a letter from the chief medical officer that said field trips could go ahead," assistant superintendent Todd Manuel told trustees. "Over the weekend, I kept in contact with the organizers. Things have shifted and as of this afternoon (Monday), with changes in Europe, in particular Italy, I have to make the recommendation that the board cancel the trip for this spring break."
Manuel praised trip organizers Alan and Kathryn Stel, and hopes students will be compensated through the tour company with either a voucher for future travel or a refund.
The trip was to involve 16 students with stops in France, England and Amsterdam.
"My concern is not only where they are going, but how they are going to get there," Trustee Dave Stathers said. "They are in close confines with 300 or 400 other people on an airplane ... it's like a cruise ship."
Trustee Tracy Van Raes believes parents will support the decision.
"If my daughter was on this trip, I would feel good about this cancellation because it's something I would worry about for the 10 to 12 days that they were away," she said.
"I certainly feel for those families and for those kids. It certainly sucks," added chairman James Palanio.
Meanwhile, two school trips to the United States will go ahead as planned.
An excursion to New York, as well as a new request for a robotics team to attend a competition in Houston, were both approved by the board. Manuel was scheduled to meet with parents of students attending those trips on Tuesday evening.
The Canadian government has not yet identified advisories for travel to the U.S.