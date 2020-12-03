Work is expected to conclude this week on a major safety upgrade to a section of Highway 97 between Penticton and Summerland.
Concrete median barriers now separate the two directions of traffic, while different concrete barriers have been added on the Okanagan Lake side of the highway to keep stray vehicles out of the water.
The project area stretches approximately 7.5 kilometres from Red Wing Resort to Sun-Oka Beach Provincial Park.
“Looks good,” said Penticton MLA Dan Ashton, who played a key role in the project.
This past February, he personally delivered to the B.C. Legislature a 27,000-name petition calling for highway safety improvements.
The online petition was created in January by Prince George man Mick Harper after a crash just north of Summerland in which a semi-truck collided head-on with a car, killing the driver of the passenger vehicle.
“I have to thank him,” Ashton said of Harper. “He’s a former resident of the Valley who lost a good friend to the north in Summerland, started this petition and got an incredible number of signatures in a short period of time.”
Ashton also praised former transportation minister Clare Trevina and her staff “for being so expedient in getting it done.”
Harper’s petition actually pertained to the section of highway between Summerland and Peachland, but the ministry determined the need was more pressing between Summerland and Penticton.
The ministry said in a statement this week there are no confirmed plans to add anymore barriers at this time, but it “will continue to explore opportunities for further median barrier installation on other segments of Highway 97.”
Erick Lachmuth, one of the ministry’s district managers, told local politicians in July the agency’s intent is to eventually have barriers in place all the way from Penticton to Peachland, but “it’s basically a matter of funding and working out access issues with some locations.”
Doing the first section from Penticton to Trout Creek required 2,746 sections of median barrier, each of which is 1.2 metres long and weighs 1,600 kilograms, and 1,603 pieces of roadside barrier, each of which is 1.2 m long and weighs 1,200 kg.
Combined, the barriers weigh approximately 6.3 million kilograms – about two-thirds as much as the Calgary Tower.