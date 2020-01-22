Manufacturing businesses that call Penticton home are in line for some help from the city’s economic development department.
Consulting firm MDB Insight, which is based in Ontario, has been hired to do a phone survey with manufacturing companies to better understand what kind of help they need.
“The city’s economic development team is very aware that the manufacturing sector is important to our local economy, but to fully understand the needs of this sector, we need accurate, up-to-date information on the challenges that they face,” Mayor John Vassilaki said in a press release.
“When contacted, I encourage manufacturing businesses to complete the survey and have their say so our economic development team can create the best possible strategy.”
The survey will be conducted between Jan. 27 and Feb. 21, and should take no longer than 15 minutes to complete.
MDB Insight’s contract, which includes conducting the survey and analyzing the results, is worth $10,000.
