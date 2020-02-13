Summerland councillors have ordered staff to investigate what powers the local government has to regulate smells from cannabis grow-ops.
“We all, or should be, aware of the concern in that area,” said Coun. Richard Barkwill, who brought forward the idea, which received unanimous support at Monday’s meeting.
“The Agricultural Land Commission has tossed the ball back in the court of the municipalities to regulate that aspect, so I’d like to see what we can do.”
Staff was directed to research what regulations, if any, have been created by senior levels of government and if the district even has the authority to regulate such farming operations.
