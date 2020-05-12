Forests around West Kelowna's high school, municipal hall, and water treatment equipment will be thinned to lessen the risk of wildfire.
Those three facilities get the focus of fire mitigation efforts again this year, as in 2019, fire chief Jason Brolund says.
“(We are) adding protection for one of our drinking water sources and also our only high school and City Hall, which houses critical records and electronics,” Brolund writes in a report going to city councillors today.
Although COVID-19 is the prevailing public concern currently, the city must still be prepared to deal with the possibility of flooding this spring and fire season, Brolund says.
Rules around physical distancing must also apply to firefighters when dealing with floods or fires, Brolund says.
“In all cases, tasks will take longer to maintain the health and safety of all involved. However, plans have been adapted and staff feels we are adequately prepared for conditions we face,” he says.
Firefighters have been advised by provincial health officials, as well as WorkSafeBC, on how to best comply with physical distancing regulations while still doing their jobs effectively, Brolund says.
In the last two years, the City of West Kelowna has been given forest fire mitigation grants totalling more than $160,000.
Much of the work has been on the east and north slopes of Mount Boucherie, closest to the high school and municipal offices, as well as water treatment infrastructure at Powers Creek and Rose Valley.
This year, the city will provide grants of up to $500 for owners of property owners to help them reduce the risk of fire sweeping toward their buildings.
The grants can be used for such things as replacing combustible roofs and siding, removing cedar hedges, and installing sprinklers.