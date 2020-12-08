An outpouring of generosity this Christmas season is helping the Salvation Army in its ongoing mission to help the less fortunate in the region.
According to Maj. Lisa Trickett the need is so great this year it’s difficult to accommodate everyone with only limited staff.
“We want to help 50 families, that’s my goal, but we’re prepared to help 500 families if needed,” said Trickett, who is also a pastor.
“Everyone is working from home but the Salvation Army isn’t working from home, we’re working from our office because we don’t want to shut our doors. Anyone who comes to our door, we want to say: ‘Here we are.’”
Trickett received a call recently from a panicked father who had lost his job two weeks earlier and wanted to get some badly needed gifts for his daughter but couldn’t afford them.
“I picked up the phone and interviewed him and I said tell me the wish list so he gave me the top five things,” said Trickett. “I had just got $450 just phoned over to us and I said you know what, we can buy clothes for her, we can buy boots for her. It’s amazing when you talk to these parents, just to talk about the teens.”
Surprisingly to Trickett, those wish lists from teens are not what many people might expect.
“They want bedding, they just want a pillow, they want little, twinkly lights for their bedroom. The just want to go to bed at night and feel warm, cozy and protected – melt my heart,” she said.
Along with the many donations from businesses and organizations she also expressed her appreciation to the students of the local school district for the Penticton Provides campaign to collect food, toys and cash.
“The honest truth is, without their help, we wouldn’t be able to help as many families as we do,” said Trickett. “We’re just going to take those donations and pour it back into as many families as we can.”
She added any toys that are not delivered at Christmas will go into the Salvation Army birthday program for children whose parents cannot afford to buy gifts.
Those needing assistance can contact the Penticton office of the Salvation Army to register