Interior Health says 12 people who reside in the region were infected with COVID-19 at a work camp in northern Alberta.
Another seven cases in the IH region are among people tied to the workers, but who weren’t actually at the Kearl Lake oilsands project.
Of the 19 total cases, 16 have recovered.
Interior Health now says Kearl Lake is being treated as an outbreak site, and anyone who has been there since March 24 could have been exposed.
Those returning from the camp are required to self-isolate for 14 days upon getting back to B.C.