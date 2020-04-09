Ironman has upped the ante for its upcoming race in Penticton.
Triathletes who are scheduled to compete in Subaru Ironman Canada on Aug. 30 will now be vying for one of 60 qualifying slots to the 2020 Ironman World Championship on Oct. 10 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.
The slots became available following the cancellation of other qualifying races that were cancelled as a result of COVID-19.
The 40 qualifying spots for the 2021 world championships that were originally up for grabs at Subaru Ironman Canada will also still be awarded.
Should the race go ahead, it would be the first Ironman triathlon in Penticton since 2012, when the company and City of Penticton parted ways. Thousands of people from around the world are expected to be in attendance.