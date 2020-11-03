A downtown pharmacist has been suspended from practice for three months and fined $20,0000 following investigations sparked by the overdose death of a teenaged employee more than three years ago.
In an Oct. 28 decision, the BC College of Pharmacists (BCCP) cited Joelle Mbamy, owner and manager of Sunrise Pharmacy on Main Street, with a long list of violations of standards of conduct. Many are related to the dispensing and storage of the opioid treatment drug methadone.
In September 2017, Karman Grewal, 14, a part-time employee at the pharmacy, was found dead. The BC Child Death Coroner concluded the cause of death was a methadone overdose.
The death led to a series of actions by the BCCP, including a May 2019 order banning Mbamy from dispensing any narcotic or controlled substance intended for the treatment of opioid addiction.
That order is replaced by the Oct. 28 one, which, aside from the three-month closure of the pharmacy and the $20,000 fine, also stipulates that for 18 months Mbamy:
• May not dispense any narcotic or controlled substance for opioid addition treatment;
• May not “compound” any medications; and
• May not prepare medication intended for intravenous administration.
As well, she must complete a series of courses covering Opioid Agonist Treatment, community manager training, best practices around medication compounding and others.
The recent notice from the college includes reference to a review of security recordings at the pharmacy, which showed that Grewal “was permitted to be in the dispensary and compounding room in Sunrise Pharmacy without supervision on 13 separate occasions for varying lengths of time. … However, there was no evidence of the security footage that (he) obtained the methadone from the pharmacy.”
According to the decision, which is posted on the college website, a November 2018 inspection of the pharmacy revealed several violations and offences, including:
• Mbamy was dispensing methadone or Opioid Agonist Treatment without appropriate direction and/or required documentation;
• She was dispensing medication without a prescription, using herself as the prescriber;
• Prescriptions for methadone and other Schedule 1 drugs were “backdated” so that on-line records were incorrect;
• She failed to store methadone in a time-lock safe, or the time-lock safe was open;
• She prepared an intravenous solution in an unsanitary and non-sterile environment without take appropriate precautions;
• Expired drugs were not stored in a separate or secure area;
• Vaccines and insulin were stored in the door of a refrigerator; and
• Methadone Maintenance Treatment information regarding prescriptions on PharmaNet was incorrect or incomplete.
In its concluding section, the BCCP decision says Mbamy was repeatedly in violation of various bylaws, standards of practice and codes of ethics.
“The totality of her conduct demonstrated an egregious breach of trust and undermines the integrity of the profession.
“The Inquiry Committee therefore considered it appropriate, and the Registrant agreed, that the disposition for such conduct be one that serves as a strong deterrent and sends a clear message to both the profession and the public that the CPBC cannot and will not tolerate this type of conduct under any circumstances.”
Reached at the pharmacy Tuesday morning, Mbamy, through a spokesperson, refused comment.
“We have no comment. If you have questions, please refer to our lawyer.”
Attorney Michael Patterson, who was acting for Mbamy as recently as June 2019, was not available before press deadline on Tuesday afternoon.
Mbamy is a native of Cameroon who trained in Belgium. She was registered as a pharmacist in B.C. in 1997. Sunrise Pharmacy is at 749 Main Street, directly across the street from Pen-Hi.
In documents related to a court action last year, Mbamy claimed that 80 per cent of the pharmacy’s monthly $30,000 sales came from dispensing methadone and compounding medications and an order to stop doing so would effectively destroy the business.