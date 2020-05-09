The following is a list of 911 fire emergency calls within the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen over the past 24 hours.
Saturday, May 9
12:02 a.m., Westhills Road, Penticton Indian Reserve, medical assist
Friday, May 8
6:17 a.m., Timmins Street at Scott Ave., structure fire
7:57 a.m., Carmi Ave., alarm
8:33 a.m., Woodlands Drive, public service
10:11 a.m., Duncan Ave., alarm
11:07 a.m., Green Mountain Road at Apex Mountain Road, motor vehicle accident and extrication
11:17 a.m., Black Sage Road, Oliver, alarm
1:04 p.m., Hastings Ave., alarm
3:13 p.m., Ganzeveld Ave., Summerland, natural gas leak
4:09 p.m., Main Street, smoke
5:11 p.m., Skaha Lake Road, alarm
8:33 p.m., Princeton Summerland Road, burning complaint