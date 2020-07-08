James Miller and Joe Fries of The Penticton Herald were both recognized with silver and bronze awards, respectively by “Penticton Now” for “best local news reporter.”
Miller, the managing editor of The Herald, returned recently after spending two-and-a-half years as valley editor at the Kelowna Daily Courier. Fries has been senior reporter at the daily newspaper since 2013.
The duo twice finished one-two in the Okanagan Life magazine poll for best journalist in the South Okanagan.
Shelby Thom of Global Okanagan was named the gold medal winner of the Penticton Now poll, based on a readership survey.
Miller said he was humbled by the honour and surprised because he was unaware of the Penticton Now promotion.
"Joe should have finished higher," Miller said, "based on the incredible year he's having. His coverage of the school board's financial crisis was superb and most of the stories published were exclusives."