Southbound traffic on Government Street near Penticton Regional Hospital will be snarled for the next two weeks.
Starting Monday, there will be intermittent closures of the southbound lane only to allow crews to realign the sidewalk and curbs along that portion of Government Street to make room for a bus stop in front of the new David E. Kampe Tower.
The City of Penticton is advising commuters to avoid the area off possible. Drivers will still be able to access the emergency department off Carmi Avenue and the parkade and main entrance off Industrial Avenue.