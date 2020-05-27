One man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Tuesday afternoon on Highway 97 near Trout Creek.
“Upon arrival it was determined that a northbound motorcycle, operated by a man in his 60s from the Okanagan area, struck the raised median separating the north and south bound lanes, causing him to lose control and crash,” Cpl. Mike Halskov from BC RCMP Traffic Services said in a press release.
“The man died at the scene from catastrophic injuries. There were no other vehicles involved in the collision.”
The investigation has been turned over to RCMP South Okanagan Traffic Services and the BC Coroners Service.
“At this time, nothing has been ruled out and police are asking for any witnesses, including those who may have dash camera video prior to the crash, to contact (South Okanagan Traffic Services) in Keremeos at 250-499-2250,” added Halskov.
The crash tied up traffic on Highway 97 until early Tuesday evening.