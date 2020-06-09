Staff at the Salvation Army thrift stores in Penticton expect to busy when the two shops reopen next week after nearly two months out of business.
“As a result of the pandemic, the need for affordable clothing and household items will be very high in the days, weeks and months ahead,” Pastor Paul Trickett said in a press release.
“During these scary and unpredictable times, we’ve remained committed to helping individuals and families in our community and we hope people will return to our stores so we can continue that work.”
The doors to the shops at 2399 South Main St. and 318 Ellis St. are set to reopen June 17. A variety of safety measures will be in effect, ranging from protective equipment for staff to installation of hand-sanitizer stations and extra cleaning.