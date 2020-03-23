City of Penticton utility users having difficulties paying their bills have been given a three-month grace period.
All utility disconnections due to non-payment has been suspended, and the city will revisit possibly extending the grace period at a later date.
In a press release Monday, Mayor John Vassilaki said “this is a very stressful time for many of our citizens and we hope these measures provide some welcome flexibility."
Anyone with questions is encouraged to call the city’s utilities clerks at utilities@penticton.ca or 250-490-2489.