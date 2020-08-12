An impassioned plea for help from a Penticton tourism operator was delivered Wednesday to Premier John Horgan.
Hoodoo Adventures founder Lyndie Hill underscored the importance of the tourism sector in an open letter to Penticton MLA Dan Ashton, who was so moved by the contents he hand-delivered a copy to the premier’s office.
Hill writes about the uncertainty that lies ahead for businesses like hers, then goes on to list a number of ways in which tourism benefits communities, from showcasing local history and providing employment to helping people connect and facilitating the exchange of information between cultures. Not to mention the health aspects of adventure tourism, in which Hoodoo specializes.
“In our region our leaders are focused on sustainable tourism and the benefits it has for our communities. We are thinking long term, looking at the bigger picture and we understand the impact we can have as human beings on this planet. We want to share what we have and what we know with the rest of the world,” writes Hill.
“We actively work to make the world a better place for at least one person every day. What we do has a ripple effect that reaches so far beyond the common misperception that tourism value is just money spent over a few peak months. We know that’s important too, but this letter is to remind you that all the other things I’ve listed above will have an impact on our economy and the health of our communities forever and we need these things now more than ever.”