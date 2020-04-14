It will take more than a pandemic to stop Junior Chamber International Penticton from hosting its third annual ValleyDrive event in support of local food banks.
JCIs will run the event May 2 in the southeast corner of the Cherry Lane Shopping Centre parking lot.
Donors will drop off their bags, which will then be unpacked by volunteers, sanitized and sent to the Salvation Army Food Bank.
“We are seeing more and more people needing food due to loss of jobs due to the COVID-19 virus. The need keeps growing,” food bank manager John Rankin said in a press release.
“We have fair stock right now, but it’s being depleted. We are getting less donations in.”
Organizers say there is a particular need for some special non-perishable items right now: pork and beans, Chef Boyardee, canned meats, pasta sauce, canned fruit, rice, soup, small juice boxes and bottled water. Some perishable items will also be welcomed: potatoes, onions and carrots.