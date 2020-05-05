Penticton’s transit system will run just as it did pre-COVID-19, according to the terms of a new one-year deal council approved Tuesday.
The contract with BC Transit sets out a total operating cost for conventional transit of $3 million, the city’s share of which is just $1 million.
Custom transit, for people with mobility challenges, is slated to cost another $416,000, with the city pitching in $125,000.
In his report to council, Mitch Moroziuk, the city’s general manager of infrastructure, noted the deal will be amended at the end of June to make adjustments for COVID-19 impacts. As it’s written now, the transit agreement contemplates carrying approximately 500,000 passengers this year.
Council previously decided not to cut service levels during the pandemic, mainly because a system redesign would be complex and result in minimal savings while impacting people’s ability to get to work.