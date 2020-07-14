infected with COVID-19 after arriving in Canada for a job at an Oliver farm.
Two people associated with Krazy Cherry Fruit Co. have tested positive for the virus, prompting Interior Health to issue an order Monday requiring all 36 temporary foreign workers and nine others on the farm stay put while further testing and contact-tracing takes place.
The temporary foreign worker who’s infected tested negative upon arrival in Canada and went through a mandatory 14-day quarantine before going to Oliver.
Investigators “have not yet determined exactly who was the initial case in that cluster. There’s an ongoing investigation of all of the group of temporary foreign workers, (one) of whom tested positive, as well as the farm family from that farm,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry told reporters during her daily briefing Tuesday.
“I will say that of the people who have been tested so far, the vast majority of them have tested negative and there’s nobody with obvious symptoms.”
Interior Health says it’s safe to eat products packed by Krazy Cherry Fruit Co.
“There is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is a foodborne disease and as such it cannot be caught by eating food products,” Interior Health said in a statement Tuesday.
The company is headquartered on Sumac Street in Oliver, has its own orchard and buys fruit from orchards across the Okanagan for export, according to its website.
Interior Health said COVID-19 “does not live on surfaces for prolonged periods of time,” and that Krazy’s cherries were “in contact” with a 20-parts-per-million chlorine solution.
“Spread of COVID-19 through food packaging has not been documented. At Krazy cherry farm we are confident that all workers wore masks while working at the packing plant,” the statement added.
Interior Health recommends people rinse all fruit with cold water before eating.
There were 13 new cases of COVID-19 reported Tuesday in B.C., including three in the Interior Health region. That lifted to 212 the total number of cases in Interior Health. However, 199 of those patients have recovered and none is currently in hospital.
Henry said an uptick in cases – including 17 new ones linked to parties in Kelowna – was to be expected as the economy restarts.
Kelowna’s cluster is believed to be connected to private parties held at two resorts — Discovery Bay and Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge — in and around Canada Day.
"It was a group of people who knew each other who met up in Kelowna. Some were from Kelowna, some were from Alberta, and some were from the Lower Mainland," said Henry.
"So it was a single group, and (the virus) was introduced into that group.”
Henry also noted it has now been two weeks since Canada Day. That means the second of two, 14-day incubation periods for the disease is now beginning for anyone who may have been infected around Canada Day.
"This means having a heightened awareness to symptoms is incredibly important," Henry said. "There may be other people out there, right now, who were at parties on Canada Day who (now) have mild symptoms.
"If you have any concerns at all, you can be tested anywhere in B.C. and that's important right now.”
With files from the Kelowna Daily Courier