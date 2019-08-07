Some would-be vineyard owners have begun the process of legitimizing a plan to remake their property at 1053 Ohlhausen Rd. on the Naramata Bench.
Council on Tuesday gave its blessing to the owners’ application to the Agricultural Land Commission for permission to fill in a large depression on their property in order to increase its production capacity.
A staff report noted the owners had already dumped 100 truckloads of fill on site before work was ordered halted by the city due to lack of permits.
Should the ALC go along with the plan, the city would then issue the proper earthworks permits.
