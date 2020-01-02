Tom Styffe, who chaired the Okanagan College board of governors for six years has died.
The Okanagan Falls resident was 60.
"Tom was a gentle leader and his thoughts were always on accessibility for students, doing what we could to keep tuition reasonable and ensuring there was the support for students that was needed," said Connie Denesiuk, who served with Styffe as vice-chair of the board.
“Tom was focussed on students and when he oversaw the construction of the trade centre in Kelowna, his wisdom and leadership as chair led the project. He was continuously advocating for 'do it right the first time, make sure it's a quality building and don't cut corners,'" Denesiuk said.
During Styffe's time as chair, the college introduced a sustainable construction management technology program in Penticton.
In addition to chairing the board from 2009-2015, Styffe was the area ‘D’ alternate director for the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen and an executive member of the Real Estate Council of British Columbia.
Styffe had a career in construction-project management, graduating from Douglas College in 1979 with an associate degree in construction management.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Nunes Pottinger Funeral Service.
