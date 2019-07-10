Judging by the education of the declared candidates, the race for the federal riding of South Okanagan-West Kootenay may be among the brainiest anywhere in Canada.
Liberal nominee Connnie Densiuk and Conservative contender Helena Konanz both receieved master’s degrees this spring.
Konanz earned her degree in politicial science at UBC-Okanagan, while Denesiuk got her degree in leadership from Royal Roads University in Victoria.
“I think it’s important that everyone knows they can always go back. It’s that initial decision to do it is the hardest thing to do, so if anyone has any sort of inclination, I hope both (Denesiuk) and I can be both role models,” said Konanz.
“Don’t ever stop learning,” agreed Denesiuk. “Don’t ever think that you’re too old to learn. The more you do learn, the more you keep your brain sharp and youthful.”
Returning to school also taught Konanz not only a lot about herself, but also about her own political career.
“It helped me to look at different sides of issues that I maybe hadn’t looked at before,” she said.
Denesiuk said she learned about productive collaboration.
“I think the whole process over the last couple of years in the master’s program really emphasized to me bringing different voices together,” she said. “The solutions we can find if we work more effectively together – the power is incredible.”
The incumbent for South Okanagan-West Kootenay is no slouch either: New Democrat Richard Cannings has a master’s degree in zoology from Memorial University of Newfoundland.
And the newest entrant in the race, Green candidate Tara Howse, is hot on their heels with her current pursuit of a master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies from Athabasca University.
