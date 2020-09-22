Oliver town Coun. Petra Veintimilla has been appointed to represent the BC Liberals in Boundary-Similkameen, the party announced Tuesday morning.
She was among 19 appointments the BC Liberals revealed in a press release on what is Day 2 of the provincial election campaign, which concludes Oct. 24.
Veintimilla is midway through her second term on council and sits on the board of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen and chairs the Okanagan Similkameen Regional Hospital District. She has also served two terms as president of the South Okanagan Chamber of Commerce.
Linda Larson, the incumbent Liberal MLA for Boundary-Similkameen, is retiring from politics. None of the other parties has announced a candidate for the riding yet.
Veintimilla couldn’t immediately be reached for comment Tuesday morning.
Former Oliver mayor Ron Hovanes had also publicly confirmed his interest in the Liberal nomination for the riding.