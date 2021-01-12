First it was 2021. Then it was 2024. Now it is 2021. Maybe.
Regardless, time is running out for the little bridge on Nanaimo Avenue East.
Its fate was sealed in July 2020, when city council agreed to permanently remove the 30-metre span when the portion of Penticton Creek below it undergoes restoration work.
That work was originally planned 2021, but then pushed back to 2024 as a result of pandemic-related uncertainty.
“But then by the end of (2020), things had calmed down, we got the COVID relief grant and it was back to Plan A,” explained city engineer Ian Chapman.
Plan A, which calls for the bridge to be removed in July 2021, isn’t a lock though.
Chapman said the bridge’s removal is part of a larger $2.8-million revitalization project on that stretch of the creek to match what’s been done elsewhere. However, the city is waiting on grant applications to find out if it will have the money required to actually carry out the work.
“The bridge won’t come out unless we do the creek,” he confirmed.
Chapman noted the bridge is in relatively good condition and doesn’t pose a threat to public safety – except perhaps during extreme flooding.
As it exists today, the bottom of the bridge is 29 centimetres lower than required to handle a one-in-200-year flood event for which the municipality has to prepare.
Once the span is gone, the closest non-vehicle crossing will be 335 metres away at Wade Avenue, while the closest vehicle bridge will be 407 metres away at Ellis Street, with additional crossings for cars at Vancouver and Eckhardt avenues.
Road realignments and a new left-turn lane at the intersection of Pickering Street and Haven Hill Road will be required, but city staff don’t expect any major traffic issues. Penticton’s fire chief has also analyzed the consequences of removing the bridge and found response times to the area will increase by 32 to 25 seconds, but remain within acceptable limits.
The city is now seeking feedback from the public on how it should go about restoring the area where the bridge was, perhaps by adding walking or cycling paths there.
Residents are encouraged to visit shapeyourcitypenticton.ca to comment in a feedback form and review additional information. Those who prefer to fill out a paper copy can email getconnected@penticton.ca to request the form. Individuals with properties located near the bridge, and who may frequently use the bridge, will receive a letter containing further details along with directions on how to supply feedback.
All feedback will be collected until Jan. 31. City staff will review the comments to determine if any further action is required.
To date, three separate projects, which replaced an aging concrete flume with more natural habitat, have been completed on the creek. Restoring the entirety of Penticton Creek within the city is estimated to cost in the neighbourhood of $30 million.