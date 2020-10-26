Thirteen-year-old criminal convictions shouldn’t stop a woman from opening a drug treatment centre in Summerland, council decided Tuesday in overruling a staff decision to deny her a business licence.
“This is a tough call, but I think that what decides if for me is… if there’s problems in the future the decision can be revisited and I think that will help provide some assurance to people in the community who are concerned,” said Coun. Richard Barkwill ahead of what was a unanimous decision with Mayor Toni Boot absent.
Jan Demers was rejected by district staff in her initial application for a business licence to open New Approach Healing Centre in a former retirement centre at 9719 Brown St. The facility would offer “holistic” treatment to people battling addictions and trauma.
Court records show Demers was sentenced to four years in prison after she pleaded guilty in Vancouver in October 2007 to two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance and one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000.
Demers was one of 21 people arrested in a September 2006 police raid that covered 18 homes across Saskatoon, according to an article from the time in the Star Phoenix newspaper.
The investigation turned up 3.5 kilograms of cocaine, smaller amounts of crystal, meth, ecstasy, marijuana, hash and magic mushrooms, plus $35,000 in cash and nine vehicles worth $200,000, according to the Star Phoenix.
Demers told council Monday her crimes were “marijuana-related,” but that she has never used drugs herself.
“I own my stuff that I’ve done. I’m not proud of it, but I’m pretty proud of the shoes I’m standing in today,” said Demers.
New Approach wouldn’t offer any kind of detox services for people fresh out of addiction, she explained, and no drugs would be tolerated in the program.
“These are people who want to get treatment, get better and have a better a life,” said Demers of her prospective clients, who would spend 30 to 90 days at the facility.
New Approach would be based on a 30-bed facility near Salmon Arm that Demers helped open in 2015. Her foray into Summerland was triggered by the owner of 9719 Brown St. offering it to her for a treatment centre.
Council heard Demers’ criminal record was brought to staff’s attention through the district’s “usual practice” of referring business licence applications to the RCMP.
“Needless to say, Ms. Demers’ proposed clientele represent a vulnerable portion of society who deserve to be protected from improper influence. Given Ms. Demers’ prior convictions for possession of stolen property and drug trafficking, there is an increased risk, in staff’s view that these individuals could be subject to improper influence,” explained Anthony Haddad, the district’s chief administrative officer.
Haddad said B.C. law allows local governments to cancel business licences if holders are convicted of indictable offences after issuance, and staff’s decision to deny Demers was based on that legislation.