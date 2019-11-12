Cherry Lane Shopping Cenrre will be bustling this Sunday as the OSNS’s 40th annual Share a Smile Telethon launches into action.
The event won’t be televised this year, but will be in action at the shopping centre from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with a variety of family-friendly activities and live performances. The event will also stream on the OSNS’s website, osns.org, Facebook and Instagram for those who can’t make it to the fundraiser.
“People in the South Okanagan have been donating to support kids for 40 years now, so we’re really excited,” said OSNS executive director Manisha Willms.
This will be the event’s second year at the shopping centre, and Willms said it has been a huge hit.
“It’s just such a win,” she said. “It’s so much more in the public eye. We’re just so excited about that.”
Donations will be accepted either in person or over the phone by calling 250-492-0295, which will be manned by a panel of volunteers in the mall.
The event will host a variety of live, family-friendly entertainment such as balloon animals, a donut wall, live musicians, face painting and other activities.
Penticton minor hockey players will also be helping carry out groceries from Save-on-Foods by donation.
Last year, approximately $80,000 was raised for the centre. Willms said with emotion she’s always blown away by the community support.
“Every dollar that goes towards supporting kids is such a win,” she said.
Donations help the centre with much-needed upgrades, with Willms saying the next item on the to-do list are the floors.
Parent Veronica Powell said the OSNS has been an incredible support for her and her family after they moved to the South Okanagan two years ago.
“It’s great for (Lillian) to mingle with all the kids her age,” said Powell.
Lillian, who’s three, has been attending the OSNS for approximately two months now. Powell said the team always goes above and beyond for her daughter.
“I buy books so she can learn, but there’s only so much I can teach her,” said Powell. “It’s been really good. I think (the telethon) is definitely a big thing.”
Last year, the telethon featured an online auction, which Willms said will most likely be brought back in the spring as a separate event.
The OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre aims to help children in a fun learning environment through its Early Intervention program, and assists with physiotherapy, occupational therapy, autism treatment, and speech-language pathology.
In 2018 alone the centre reached over 1,600 children and aims to help more with a youth-centre currently in the works.
