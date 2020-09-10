One of the top managers at Penticton city hall has been let go, as the local government continues cutting expenses in the cash-strapped COVID-19 era.
Kerri Lockwood, who was hired in June 2017 as human resources manager and later given the additional responsibility of implementing the community safety strategy, has now seen her job disappear.
“COVID-19’s disturbance as a long-term financial concern continues to influence our organization,” city manager Donny van Dyk said in a press release Thursday.
“The elimination of Kerri’s role is a direct consequence of the unexpected circumstances we face and the necessity to examine options as we work towards recovery. On behalf of all staff who’ve had the privilege of working with her, I wish to thank Kerri for her commitment and professionalism to our organization during her three years of service.”
Lockwood’s duties will be split among chief financial officer Jim Bauer, who will oversee HR, and director of development services Blake Laven, who will handle bylaw services and municipal RCMP employees.
Other top staffers who have left city hall in recent months include former special projects manager Ben Johnson, who was laid off in the spring along with about 20% of the city workforce, and Bregje Kozak, former director of recreation and facilities, who left earlier this month for a job in the private sector.
City staff is projecting a $5-million revenue shortfall for 2021, with a large part of the decline attributed to reduced use of major facilities like the Penticton Community Centre and South Okanagan Events Centre.