Attention, attention: Hard rock band Shinedown returns to the South Okanagan Events Centre this coming Tuesday night.
The band recently touched down in Canada as a part of its ATTENTION ATTENTION World Tour with special guests Asking Alexandria, Papa Roach and Savage After Midnight, and is excited to visit Penticton again.
“We’re really looking forward to it,” said guitarist Zach Myers. “It’s a part of Canada we haven’t been to a lot. We’re super-excited about it, and I hope it goes as well as it did last time.”
Shinedown last rocked the SOEC in March 2018, only a month and a few days shy of the release of their newest album, “ATTENTION ATTENTION.”
As a concept-based album, the band’s sixth record shares with listeners the story of an individual’s journey from a dark, negative state of mind to a completely changed person.
Myers said while Shinedown has never been afraid to try something new with each album, “ATTENTION ATTENTION” didn’t originally begin as a concept-based album.
“We just set out to make another Shinedown record,” Myers explained. “We never really make the same album over and over, which is one of my favourite things about the band. Once we got into writing the songs, there was definitely an underlying theme to everything.”
Lead singer Brent Smith, said Myers, can write music quickly. But when the band began working on “GET UP,” the album’s 11th song, everything changed.
“It was like, ‘Alright, this is a concept record, and we know kind of what it’s about,’” said Myers. “It was a lot of fun to make the record.”
The record was also produced by bass player Eric Bass, making for a more intimate experience.
“We’ve always had outside producers,” said Myers. “So to have everything be internal, I dunno – it felt a little more comforting. There weren’t any outsiders in the room, it was kind of a closed set.”
Shinedown’s past albums, “Leave a Whisper” and “Us and Them” both snagged platinum status. The Sound of Madness snagged triple-platinum and silver status, while “Amaryllis” and “Threat to Survival” took home gold.
And with 14 No. 1 singles, it’s safe to say Shinedown knows music.
“We believe an album is a picture of who that artist is at that time,” explained Myers. “’Threat to Survival,’ we completely knew it was kind of colouring outside the lines … but we had fun writing it. I think we kind of wrote what we were feeling at that time.”
Tuesday’s show kicks off at 6:15 p.m., with doors opening at 5:30. Tickets start at $39.50 and can purchased at valleyfirsttix.com or at the SOEC box office.
