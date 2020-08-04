Ryga Festival plays it safe
Dear Editor:
Celebrate Summerland’s cultural heritage. The late George Ryga, a Summerlander from 1962 until his death in 1987, was a renowned contributor to the Canadian literary landscape. His many works gave voice to marginalized people who still bear the brunt of bureaucratic indifference or the well-meaning ignorance that can inflict damage as deadly as any chokehold.
His values for freedom and equality for all and his chosen media of theatre, music and spoken word are the inspiration for Summerland’s 5th Annual Ryga Arts Festival running from August 15 - 23. This year’s mostly live-streaming format will keep everyone safe, informed and entertained. Visit rygafest.ca for tickets and a complete rundown of this year’s events which feature authors, playwrights, songwriters and artists who draw their inspiration and passion for social change and with personal values that align with the festival’s namesake, George Ryga.
Enjoy the Ryga Arts Festival in Summerland for two concerts at Centre Stage Theatre (limited seating to accommodate social distancing) and at home online for live-streaming events.
Be inspired!
Jan Schumacher
Ryga Arts Festival Society
Canadians don’t get American history
Dear Editor:
Re: the Stars and Bars.
I used to find it laughable when I saw a Canadian with a Confederate flag. Now I laugh when I see an outraged Canadian who wouldn’t know the Red Ensign from the state flag for Hawaii.
Scott Robinson
Penticton
Condo development too much for city
Dear Editor:
The project proposed to replace the El Rancho would see six six-storey towers on one city block (Westminster and Power). This is against the new Official Community Plan which scheduled that lot for hotel and commercial.
The city spent several million dollars to develop the new OCP and to run the community engagement project. Most people in the community told them they want a “small town” feel and not urban project designs.
My reaction to the proposal is: Too tall, too dense, not enough open courtyard space, inadequate setbacks from the street, not enough space for lovely open landscaping throughout the property, and no obvious guest parking and it doesn’t fit into the nearby neighbourhood.
Mass housing like this looks like “the projects” in inner cities and is the current vogue in places like Vancouver, Toronto and Kelowna. It is an easy design for developers to maximize profit and for cities to increase their tax base. However, this will be another cheap ticky-tacky wooden development that looks like a massive tenement complex.
Our city deserves better.
We need better design ideas that fit a small town. Westminister is a major road way in and out of the city. When people drive by they should feel Penticton is a beautiful place to stay, not just a city of boxes to house people. This project should architecturally fit into the nearby community (townhomes and single family units.) If we allow this kind of cramped project to go ahead, the developers will have a toe in the door and the next step will be to turn some of the trailer parks into similar high density six storey projects. This will destroy the “small town” character of Penticton — the very reason people come here to live.
What we really need included in that area (Westminister and Power) is a medium to large sized grocery/drug store. This would draw traffic to the north end of town and away from the congestion building up on Main and South Main.
If you agree that we do not need city blocks packed with massive six-storey condo complexes, let the mayor, council members and the planning department know your opinion.
We have something special here. Let’s not lose it and go down the urbanization road. There are better choices.
Kathy Corbett
Penticton
City council should move to White Rock
Dear Editor:
The issue of paid parking on our beaches has already been addressed and the citizens have said “no.” Now city planner Blake Levin and his bureaucratic companions in city hall are attempting again to ram this through.
It is an affront to taxpayers and to circumvent democracy. The 1,400-club policy to ram policies through our city.
The 1,400 club is the number of average people that city bureaucrats get to respond to their surveys that a majority of taxpayers are not aware of. Here is how the undemocratic process works and is designed to get minimal response through a lack of informing the public.
Recent examples are pot shops and alcohol on the beaches. The city bureaucrats ignore sending all the citizens a mail-in ballot by mail regarding both issues. This avoids true response from the citizens. Instead, let’s have an online poll with an average of 1,400 respondents.
From this, if there is a positive response of 800/1400, bureaucrats blatantly and falsely state there is overwhelming support from the citizens. All the news outlets are bombarded with “Penticton overwhelmingly supports pot shops and drinking on the beach.” Then the council rams it through.
This council does not care about what people think. For example, the thousands of dollars spent on information sessions on pot shops. A framework was created and council says no at last second. Thanks for wasting taxpayer money.
Now they are stating there is a budget shortfall due to COVID and this is an excuse to ignore the taxpayers who have spoken on the issue of parking meters on the beaches.
Listening to these members of the city council touting the greatness of parking meters on our beaches. The mayor stating in White Rock they charge $4 per hour and that every city does it.
The answer is quite simple — you were told no by the taxpayers. All of these council members that support meters should resign. move out of Penticton and join the mayor in White Rock.
I have no problem paying more on my property taxes to assist in the shortfall. How about the mayor and council returning the pay raises they gave themselves.
The true engine that operates the city is the non management city workers.
In closing the tourists are here June, July and August so the rest of the time it is the citizens parked at the beaches. Shame on you for wanting to force another tax on citizens with parking meters.
Mike Hawey
Penticton
Kelowna council failed on COVID
Dear Editor:
During a crisis, people are either part of the problem or part of the solution.
The City of Kelowna and Tourism Kelowna appear to be on the problem side of the page as the COVID-19 pandemic ramps up. Here’s why:
Colin Basran, Kelowna Mayor and CEO, gave Tourism Kelowna a $344,000 grant from taxpayers to attract visitors this summer. One month after arriving for the July holiday, those visitors had infected 137 local residents and the case count rises daily.
Against medical evidence, he refuses to mandate wearing masks in public to protect residents.
Kelowna Coun. Gail Given represents city taxpayers on the Tourism Kelowna Board of Directors. Her job is to oversee the organization’s activities to ensure performance driven accountability and the wise use of taxpayer’s money. But that is not the case.
Given remains silent on Tourism Kelowna’s role in triggering this virus outbreak and even supports bringing more visitors to town during the next year.
In late June, Lisanne Ballantyne, Tourism Kelowna president and CEO, began an aggressive marketing campaign promoting Kelowna as a prime visitor destination during the pandemic.
Tourists heard her invitation; came for the July 1 holiday; brought the virus with them; spent a few bucks partying; transmitted the virus to others; returned home spreading the virus into every region of B.C.; put people’s health at risk; and burdened the health care system and the economy.
Since then, more than 1,000 people in B.C. were placed in isolation; local businesses closed for testing and sanitation.; and, many lost income due to the outbreak.
Most importantly, Kelowna’s brand was damaged and may take months, if not years, to fix.
Kelowna needs fewer visitors during this pandemic, not more. Tourism Kelowna plans to spend millions of dollars of taxpayer’s money to attract business group travellers, corporate conferences and large-scale meetings during the next year that will only increase community transmission of the virus.
Clearly, Basran, Given and Ballantyne are not thinking about protecting public health.
They must feel awful knowing Kelowna was not ready for visitors. Their plans to boost the tourism economy failed and made our city the province’s COVID-19 hot spot.
They should know better. It’s not rocket science. Its cause and effect: if a health crisis causes an economic crisis then deal with the health crisis first.
They need to learn from their mistakes and protect public health first if they want to be part of the solution.
Richard Drinnan
Kelowna
Societies opening up in different ways
Dear Editor:
Now that most of the world is opening up their societies, albeit gingerly, after the big COVID lockdown, it is interesting to see the different ways in which they are doing it.
There was a documentary about a young surgeon in the Kootenays, with Tourettes, who was able to keep his tics in abeyance totally while operating. After each surgery, he began to tic uncontrollably.
That intriguing situation makes me think of Italy’s opening up to “life as usual.” Just imagine all that pent-up, newly-released hugging, kissing and bum pinching.
Joy Lang
Penticton