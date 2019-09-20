Penticton RCMP have confirmed a Toyota RAV 4 stolen at gunpoint on Eastside Road yesterday afternoon has been recovered.
The vehicle was discovered abandoned in the vicinity of Eckhardt Ave and Comox Street at approximately 9:30 this morning. The suspect, described as a Caucasion male in 20s or 30s, standing at approximately five-foot-seven with dark curly brown hair, remains at large.
“The criminal investigation remains very active and ongoing at this time as police continue their efforts to identify their suspect,” Cpl. Jesse O'Donaghey said in a press release, Friday.
Supt. Ted De Jager said no direction was given to the Penticton Regional Hospital to lockdown, but an Interior Health spokesperson said it was advised of an RCMP situation in the area.
”This was simply a precautionary measure, there has been no direct threat or risk to our facility,“ she said.
The hospital ended lockdown at 7:15 a.m. this morning.
Supt. De Jager confirmed a collision between three vehicles at the intersection of Eckhardt and Winnipeg - involving an RCMP car - Thursday evening was unrelated to the carjacking.
”Police officer was going through a green light. Driver of a second vehicle ran a red light and struck him and a third vehicle was hit. Fortunately no injuries, but we need a new police car," he said.
