Two cannabis shops within a single cluster or commercial buildings is company, but three’s a crowd, Penticton city council decided Tuesday as it dealt with the latest crop of applications from would-be pot shops.
Council rejected by a 5-2 vote a proposal from Starbuds to open a shop at 2150 Main St. next door to Terry’s restaurant.
Two other shops – BC Cannabis and Zen Canna – have already been cleared to operate in the strip mall at 2050 Main St. near Superstore, leaving Starbuds out in the cold.
“I think when we did our initial survey with the community they asked us to spread things out and not concentrate things, and there’s already two within the neighbourhood within a block,” said Coun. Katie Robinson.
“If we didn’t already have the two right there I could go for this one.”
The votes in favour of Starbuds were registered by Couns. Julius Bloomfield and Campbell Watt, both of whom in the past have suggested the free market should dictate how many shops open and where.
Two other proposals, however, managed to win council’s support Tuesday by identical 6-1 votes: Completely Cannabis at 101-351 Westminster Ave. and Greenhouse Cannabis Boutique at 310 Comox St.
Planning manager Blake Laven noted Completely Cannabis would be located in the site that previously operated as Okanagan Cannaboid Therapy under the terms of a temporary-use permit from the city, while Greenhouse Cannabis had its site rezoned recently to allow for the new use.
That brings to 10 the number of cannabis retailers approved by the city, leaving just four more spots available under a policy approved by council earlier this year.
The lone votes in opposition on the 6-1 decisions were registered by Mayor John Vassilaki, who was against raising the cap from seven to 14.
However, the final say on all the stores rests with the B.C. Liquor and Cannabis Licensing Branch, which won’t issue a licence without the support of an applicant’s local government.
To date, just two shops – Spirit Leaf and Cannabis Cottage – have opened – while two more – Fairview Cannabis Corner and Greenery Cannabis Boutique – have been approved in principal, according to Laven.
BC Cannabis, which is operated by the provincial government, is also licensed and expected to open this fall.
Laven said there is just one more application left to go through the city’s public consultation process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.