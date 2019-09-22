Penticton’s residential real estate market continued sliding in August.
New data from the South Okanagan Real Estate Board shows there were 74 sales of residential homes last month, down from 83 in August 2018.
Sales also dropped through the first eight months of 2019 with 602 homes sold for $246 million versus 708 worth $305 million in the year-ago period.
The average sale price of a single-family home has also dropped to $544,000 from $575,000.
Conversely, the number of listings rose to 465 from 404 in August 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.